Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitobans renting out backyard pools unknowingly breaking provincial rules

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 9:18 pm
Click to play video: 'The rules of renting private pools' The rules of renting private pools
Many Manitobans are renting their backyard pools through apps like Swimply, a business venture that's seen high demand for some during the pandemic. However, many are unknowingly breaking rules set out by the province. Global's Rosanna Hempel explains.

Private swimming pool rentals jumped in popularity during the pandemic. But some renting out their backyard swimming holes through apps like Swimply are unknowingly breaking provincial regulations — raising questions about how the company and the province are communicating rules with the public.

The province says private pools are considered public as soon as they’re rented out.

Under The Public Health Act, owners are required to get a permit from a health inspector and provide a lifeguard, among other things, just like City of Winnipeg and YMCA pools.

Read more: As COVID-19 restrictions limit access to Winnipeg pools, residents offer up their own

But the province hasn’t inspected any private pools up for rent, a spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“A commercial pool requires washrooms, showers, lifeguarding, lighting, etc., and it is likely too costly for the residential pool owner to modify or upgrade their pool,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

A Manitoba man who uses the Swimply app to rent out his pool said he was surprised to learn there were strict provincial guidelines.

Global News has agreed not to name the man for fear of retribution.

“I was completely unaware of this, and I run my my pool very safely here,” he said Wednesday.

“I have a meeting with the people when they arrive, and I tell them about all the safety regulations. There’s no alcohol allowed. It’s just a family-run thing.”

Some newer hosts who signed up this year told Global News they’ve been fairly booked up this summer.

Click to play video: 'Backyard pool safety' Backyard pool safety
Backyard pool safety – Jul 20, 2022

As of Wednesday morning, at least 16 pools were listed as available for rent on Swimply in the Winnipeg area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News hasn’t heard back from Swimply after numerous requests since Tuesday.

Last year, Swimply told Global News its user agreement stipulates hosts must follow local rules. Global News asked for more clarification on how the company is informing those listing their pools, but it didn’t comment before publication.

Read more: Montreal homeowners renting out pools for cash, but experts urge caution

On Tuesday, the province said it recently notified Swimply users by mail about the need to comply with regulations, but the hosts Global News spoke with said they hadn’t received a letter yet.

On Wednesday, a provincial spokesperson didn’t answer questions about enforcement, but said the same rules wouldn’t apply to AirBnB rentals because they don’t fall under pool regulations.

“They are private homes, and as such, swimming pools and whirlpools at these homes are not regulated by the Swimming Pools And Other Water Recreational Facilities Regulation (MR 132/97),” they said.

The man Global News interviewed said he was disappointed because the app gave him an opportunity to connect with others.

“I never signed on to have an illegal operation,” he said. “I’m just doing this for fun, and I’ve met about a dozen really nice families.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'National Drowning Prevention Week' National Drowning Prevention Week
National Drowning Prevention Week – Jul 17, 2022

Winnipeg insurance lawyer Stuart Blake told Global News if it were his pool, he wouldn’t rent it out.

“Whenever you’re renting your pool out to a third party, it brings into the equation a magnitude of personal liability issues,” Blake said Tuesday.

“If someone is injured in your pool while swimming — whether they drowned, whether they have a severe injury — a lawsuit may ensue.”

Even though Swimply covers up to $1 million for general liability claims along with property protection, Blake strongly recommends looking at the policy carefully.

“All of these insurance policies certainly have restrictions, both in limits of coverage and also exclusions within the policies, and so if an outfit offers you host liability insurance for, say, a limit of $1 million, that may sound like it’s sufficient, but in reality, it’s not.”

Story continues below advertisement

Blake warns claims involving an injured person can greatly exceed that amount.

— with files from Corey Callaghan

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Province of Manitoba tagSwimming Pool tagSwimply tagpool rental tagLiability issues when renting out your pool tagSwimming Pools And Other Water Recreational Facilities Regulation tagSwimply in Manitoba tagThe Public Health Act tagWinnipeg insurance lawyer Stuart Blake tagWinnipeggers renting out private pools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers