Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta government to provide financial relief for continuing care residents

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 27, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government to cover some costs of higher continuing care fees' Alberta government to cover some costs of higher continuing care fees
Some seniors in Alberta will be paying more for continuing care accommodation later this year. With the increase in inflation, fees for some services are going up by more than $100 per month. Kim Smith reports on what the government is doing about it – Apr 6, 2022

The Government of Alberta announced it will be continue to provide partial financial relief for long-term care and supportive living residents in November.

In a news release on Wednesday morning, the province said it is giving $11 million to help seniors fight inflationary increases to accommodation costs from Nov. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Accommodation fees include services like rooms, meals, laundry, housekeeping, utilities, building maintenance and general administration.

The funding is in addition to the $14 million in financial relief for residents from July 1 to Oct. 31 this year.

Read more: Canada’s inflation rate hit 8.1% in June. Is this the peak?

The province said residents’ accommodations will only increase by 3.2 per cent during this time period, compared to this year’s rate of 5.5 per cent. The government will pay operators the remaining 2.3 per cent on behalf of residents.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The government said the partial relief is necessary and residents would be hit with the full increase on Nov. 1 without it.

“We recognize inflation is affecting everyone, especially residents and operators of continuing care. Operators are experiencing much higher costs this year due to the higher inflation rate and we are taking extra measures to support residents in publicly funded continuing care homes by subsidizing a portion of their accommodation costs for the year,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more: Alberta government to cover some costs of increased continuing care fees

Effective July 1, based on the 5.5 per cent increase, the average monthly cost of a private room in Alberta will be $2,249, or $73.95 per day.

A semi-private space will cost about $1,957 per month or $64 per day, according to the province.

–With files from Caley Gibson, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta health taginflation tagAlberta seniors tagAlberta continuing care tagAlberta long-term care tagAlberta Inflation tagalberta continuing care funding tagalberta long term care costs tagalberta supportive care accommodation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers