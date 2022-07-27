Trent Lakes resident claims $100,000 on Encore lottery ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

Three decades of playing lottery tickets finally paid off for a Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., resident.

According to the OLG, Michael Spolonick matched the last six of seven numbers on an Encore ticket to win $100,000 as part of the Lotto 6/49 draw on June 22.

A regular lottery player for 30 years, Spolonick says he never misses a draw for Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and Lottario.

“I checked my ticket at the store, and I heard a different music play then the terminal froze,” he said. “The store clerk said I had to wait for a call from OLG. It was a nice shock.

He purchased his winning ticket at Kinmount Independent Grocer on County Road in Kinmount.

“I was so caught up in the moment it didn’t really sink in until I told my wife,” he said. “I showed her the winning ticket slip and she was shocked.”

Spolonick plans to invest some of his winnings, share some with his children and celebrate with a trip to western Canada.

“I’ve always dreamt about winning and hoped this day would come,” he said.

Encore is a $1 play with most OLG games.