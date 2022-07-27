Menu

Canada

Hamilton lotto winner eyeing new car, trip following $1-million win

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 1:23 pm
Hamilton's Donald Oliphant says he has much of his $1-million Maxmillions win earmarked for his kids. View image in full screen
Hamilton's Donald Oliphant says he has much of his $1-million Maxmillions win earmarked for his kids. OLG

A Hamilton man who just picked up $1 million from OLG says he’ll likely be looking at cars and a trip to visit family after his Maxmillions win.

Donald Oliphant, who says he’s a great grandfather, has been playing the lottery for about four years now and this is his “first big win.”

“I play twice a week,” said Oliphant.

“I was excited when I thought I won $1,000. After I did some paperwork, OLG called me and told me I won $1 million.”

Read more: Hamilton man looking at purchasing house for daughter after $1M Lotto 6-49 win

He says he will generally be sharing the money with all his children and potentially some on a new vehicle.

“I might treat myself to a new car and consider a trip to visit family,” Oliphant said.

He also won $2 on an Encore selection, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002.

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience on Barton Street in Hamilton.

Hamilton news tagmaxmillions taglotto winner tagOntario Lottery taghamilton lottery winner tagOLG lottery winner tagdonald oliphant tag

