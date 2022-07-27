Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of world tour: ‘I was not all ready’

Send this page to someone via email

Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday that he has cancelled the rest of his “Wonder” world tour concert dates to focus on his mental health.

The Canadian hitmaker postponed three weeks of show dates earlier this month but has now made the decision to cancel the rest of the North America, U.K. and Europe gigs.

Mendes, 23, shared a statement on social media outlining the decision.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he wrote.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes continued: “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

The Stitches singer also assured fans that, despite the cancellation of his world tour, he will continue to make more music.

Over the years, Mendes has been open about his struggles with anxiety.

He previously told ET Canada about how touring impacts him emotionally.

“There’s always this two-and-a-half-week point — I call it the two-and-a-half-week point — when you’re like, ‘Why am I so lonely and depressed after two and a half weeks? I got to get back home and see my family,'” he said.

Though the singer has made it clear in the past that he enjoys touring, Mendes has said he struggles with other aspects of his pop-star job, including the pressure that comes with being active on social media.

In April, Mendes told ET Canada how he feels about celebrity culture online, claiming that society puts celebrities on a pedestal, only to later tear them down.

“But the interesting thing about that actually, as time goes on, it feels like the more we become one with Instagram, Twitter and social media, every single person is up on this social media pedestal of these expectations of a perfect life,” he said.

