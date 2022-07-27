Hamilton man charged in 2020 shooting death of teen arrested, charged with bail breach

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a fugitive they were seeking in connection with a July 2020 shooting death in the city centre is now back in custody.

A spokesperson told Global News that the 23-year-old, facing a manslaughter charge in the 2020 shooting death of Myah Larmond, was arrested just after 2:30 p.m. in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Devante Skye-Davis was released on bail and was supposed to be living under strict conditions, including not leaving his residence without his surety.

Police accuse him of breaching that condition in late June, initiating an arrest warrant.

He’s facing two additional charges of failing to comply with his release order.

Larmond was found by police in a home at around 4:30 a.m. on July 15, 2020 with a gunshot wound and transported to Hamilton General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Skye-Davis and 20-year-old Cadence Beauparlant, both of Hamilton, were later named as persons of interest and arrested by police at separate locations between 2020 and 2021.

Beauparlant is also charged with manslaughter and unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm.