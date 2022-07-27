Menu

Canada

Loblaw Q2 profit jumps to $387M amid higher drugstore, discount store sales

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2022 9:17 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – July 26, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – July 26, 2022
WATCH: Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Tania Tetrault talks about big tech releasing earnings, and explains why she's watching stocks for McDonalds.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has posted an increase in its second-quarter profit and revenues as drugstore sales boosted the company’s margins and discount grocery store sales grew.

Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chain says its net income available to common shareholders was $387 million or $1.16 per diluted share, a 3.2 per cent increase from $375 million or $1.09 per share a year ago.

Read more: Shopify posts US$1.2B net loss in 2nd quarter amid deep job cuts

Adjusted profits for the three months ended June 18 was $566 million or $1.69 per diluted share, up from $464 million or $1.35 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues were $12.85 billion, an increase of $356 million or 2.9 per cent compared with $12.49 billion in the prior year quarter.

Food same-store sales increased 0.9 per cent and pharmacy same-store sales increased 5.6 per cent.

Read more: Rogers extends Shaw deal deadline as company reports $3.87B revenue in Q2

Galen G. Weston, Loblaw chairman and president, says customers recognized the value, quality and convenience of the company’s diverse store formats, store brands such as No Name and the PC Optimum loyalty program.

“In the quarter we also continued to pursue our strategic growth agenda, with the completion of our acquisition of Lifemark Health Group, bolstering our healthcare services offering and furthering our purpose to help Canadians Live Life Well.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
