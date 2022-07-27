Menu

Canada

Rogers extends Shaw deal deadline as company reports $3.87B revenue in Q2

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 27, 2022 7:42 am
Click to play video: 'Analysts skeptical of Rogers response to parliamentary hearings on outage' Analysts skeptical of Rogers response to parliamentary hearings on outage
WATCH: Analysts skeptical of Rogers response to parliamentary hearings on outage

Rogers Communications Inc. beat revenue estimates for the second quarter on Wednesday, driven by a jump in wireless subscribers and strong demand for its internet services.

The company also extended the deadline for its $20 billion buyout of Shaw Communications Inc. to Dec. 31, with an option to delay further to end-January, as it tries to win regulatory approval for the deal.

Read more: Rogers will spend $250M to create ‘always on’ network to guard against outages: CEO

Rogers added 122,000 monthly bill paying wireless subscribers in the second quarter as its efforts to expand 5G coverage helped attract more customers.

Trending Stories

Total revenue rose to $3.87 billion, compared with the $3.8 billion expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Click to play video: '‘You’re saying that with a straight face?’: Committee grills Rogers president about telecom competition' ‘You’re saying that with a straight face?’: Committee grills Rogers president about telecom competition
‘You’re saying that with a straight face?’: Committee grills Rogers president about telecom competition

The Canadian telecom giant had suffered a 19-hour outage earlier this month that cut off millions of users from wireless and internet services and cast doubts over the Shaw deal.

Rogers expects customer credits for the outage to cost about $150 million in the current quarter.

© 2022 Reuters
