Rogers extends Shaw deal deadline as company reports $3.87B revenue in Q2

Rogers Communications Inc. beat revenue estimates for the second quarter on Wednesday, driven by a jump in wireless subscribers and strong demand for its internet services.

The company also extended the deadline for its $20 billion buyout of Shaw Communications Inc. to Dec. 31, with an option to delay further to end-January, as it tries to win regulatory approval for the deal.

Rogers added 122,000 monthly bill paying wireless subscribers in the second quarter as its efforts to expand 5G coverage helped attract more customers.

Total revenue rose to $3.87 billion, compared with the $3.8 billion expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Canadian telecom giant had suffered a 19-hour outage earlier this month that cut off millions of users from wireless and internet services and cast doubts over the Shaw deal.

Rogers expects customer credits for the outage to cost about $150 million in the current quarter.