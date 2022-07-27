COVID-19: Peterborough reports 6 deaths, 105 new cases over past week; risk index remains moderate

Send this page to someone via email

For the fifth week in a row, Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk,” however, the death indicator changed following six new deaths reported over the past week, according to an update released Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Compared to last week, the deaths indicator went from moderate to high while all other indicators remained unchanged to the July 20 update.

View image in full screen Community risk index for COVID-19 for July 27, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 90 since the pandemic was declared — an additional six deaths since the July 13 update when two deaths were reported.

On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 105 since the July 20 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 234 — up from 231 reported on July 20 and 200 reported on July 13 and 176 on July 6. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 8,020 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Friday, July 22 reported five inpatients — most recent available data. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 360 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, one more since the July 20 update. There have been 46 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — one more and the first admission reported since June 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 7,696 cumulative resolved cases — 96 more since July 20 — which make up approximately 96 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 363,593 doses administered — 3,941 more doses since July 20.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 17 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 59 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 20 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 17 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses.

Tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. vaccine appointments will be available to book for children aged 6 months to 5 years. To book a vaccine appointment please use the provincial vaccine booking system online at https://t.co/EW57JD4F95 or call 1-833-943-3900. pic.twitter.com/XxGEQ8vnpx — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) July 27, 2022

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. North. Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. All appointments must be booked either online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Two new outbreaks were declared since July 20:

Peterborough Retirement Residence : Declared July 27

: Declared July 27 Congregate living facility (No. 46): Declared July 22

Other active outbreaks:

Springdale Country Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 19.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 19. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough : Declared July 14. On July 18 the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside 4 area with 18 active cases: 11 residents and seven staff.

: Declared July 14. On July 18 the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside 4 area with 18 active cases: 11 residents and seven staff. Riverview Manor in Peterborough: Declared July 18

in Peterborough: Declared July 18 Congregate living facility (No. 45) in Peterborough: Declared July 11

(No. 45) in Peterborough: Declared July 11 Extendicare Lakefield: Declared July 7.

An outbreak at congregate living facility (No. 44) in Peterborough was lifted on July 21 after being declared on July 6.

The health unit has reported 163 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.