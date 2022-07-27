COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 50th death in 2022; active cases, hospitalizations climb

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 98 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday morning

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — updated each Wednesday — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 81 — up from 55 reported on July 20. The 98 new cases include 63 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 30 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Among the 81 active cases, there are 55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 22 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 113 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more since the July 13 update. There have been 50 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 27 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 17 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 164 reported so far in 2022 — five new admissions since the July 20 update — with 74 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 77 in Northumberland County (three more) and 13 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 30 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — one more and the first since June 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in one of the five admissions.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: The have been 6,034 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,831 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,959 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 710 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Community Living Trent Highlands group home on Elgin St. in Lindsay: Declared July 25.

group home on Elgin St. in Lindsay: Declared July 25. Community Living Trent Highlands on Williams S. in Lindsay: Declared July 22.

on Williams S. in Lindsay: Declared July 22. Roseglen Village for Seniors retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25.

retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25. Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre women’s shelter in Cobourg: Declared July 21.

women’s shelter in Cobourg: Declared July 21. Rosewood Estates retirement home in Cobourg: Declared July 20.

retirement home in Cobourg: Declared July 20. Cobourg Retirement Residence in Cobourg: Declared July 23.

in Cobourg: Declared July 23. Victoria Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18. Camp Kirk recreational camp in Kirkfield: Declared July 17.

recreational camp in Kirkfield: Declared July 17. Camp Medeba summer recreational camp/education centre in Haliburton County: Declared June 30.

Outbreaks declared over since July 20:

Legion Village supportive seniors housing in Cobourg: Declared July 13 and lifted on July 23.

supportive seniors housing in Cobourg: Declared July 13 and lifted on July 23. Camp Kandalore recreational camping and canoeing camp in Haliburton County: Declared June 30 and lifted on July 21.