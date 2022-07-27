1 sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Halton Hills

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old woman was sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Halton Hills on Tuesday morning.

Halton Police say the driver sustained serious injuries after her Mazda 3 sedan collided with a dump truck and a transport trailer around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Hornby Road in Milton.

Investigators say the woman was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital for emergency treatment.

Two other drivers were involved, a 46-year-old from Cambridge and a 61-year-old Brampton resident operating a transport truck and trailer.

The intersection was reported by police as an active construction zone at the time of the collision.

Trafalgar Road was closed for close to six hours for an investigation.

Police say that probe is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

ROAD CLOSURE: Police are currently on scene for a motor vehicle collision at Hornby Road/Trafalgar Road in Halton Hills. Trafalgar Road is closed between Steeles Avenue and No 5 Side Road. Fire and EMS on scene. Please avoid this area. Updates to follow. ^jm pic.twitter.com/JbwchjdYNQ — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) July 26, 2022