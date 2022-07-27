Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

1 sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Halton Hills

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 8:56 am
Police are investigating a three vehicle crash in Milton that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries on July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a three vehicle crash in Milton that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries on July 26, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 24-year-old woman was sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Halton Hills on Tuesday morning.

Halton Police say the driver sustained serious injuries after her Mazda 3 sedan collided with a dump truck and a transport trailer around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Hornby Road in Milton.

Investigators say the woman was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital for emergency treatment.

Read more: Child dead after being struck by train in Mississauga: police

Two other drivers were involved, a 46-year-old from Cambridge and a 61-year-old Brampton resident operating a transport truck and trailer.

The intersection was reported by police as an active construction zone at the time of the collision.

Trafalgar Road was closed for close to six hours for an investigation.

Police say that probe is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

