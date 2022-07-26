Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Fenelon Falls: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating after a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the village of Fenelon Falls late Tuesday afternoon.
According to OPP, the collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colborne Street (County Road 121) and Francis Street.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
In a statement just before 9 p.m. OPP said the identity of the deceased has yet to be released pending next-of-kind notification.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Colborne Street was closed between Helen and Bond streets as OPP investigated.
OPP are appealing to any witnesses to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
