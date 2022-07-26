Fire causes major damage to west Lethbridge home

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the quick work of Lethbridge fire crews Tuesday afternoon, a home on in west Lethbridge was severely damaged.

According to officials on scene, crews from three different stations responded to the blaze in Riverstone at around 1 p.m. following multiple 911 calls.

“We had flames up the back side of the house, from the first floor and into the second floor going up to the roof,” platoon chief Dave Heatherington said, adding most of the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of their arrival.

Fire crews are currently on scene at a structure fire on Riverwood Manor. Public are asked to please avoid the area at this time. #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) July 26, 2022

Two people were able to escape the home and no injuries were reported.

“We were able to (rescue) one cat that was still alive inside the fire,” Heatherington said.

“Unfortunately though, the house will probably be a write-off. Estimated damages are probably pushing three quarters of a million dollars.”

The neighbouring home also suffered some heat damage, the extent of which was unknown at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.