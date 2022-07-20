Peterborough north end house fire displaces 5, injures firefighter

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are displaced and a firefighter was injured following a house fire in the north end of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Peterborough Fire Services say that around 8 p.m., crews responded to a reported structure fire on Billington Close and found heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the home and spreading to nearby homes.

Platoon chief Jeff Guest also noted several vehicles in front of the home were also on fire.

He said all occupants were safely out of the home before crews arrived.

View image in full screen Aerial view of the house fire on Billington Close in Peterborough. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Guest said crews were able to contain the fire to the building, though five adjacent properties and an additional vehicle sustained minor fire-related damage.

One firefighter sustained a minor heat-related injury while at the scene. He was treated and returned to active duty, Guest said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A damage estimate was not yet available, Guest said.