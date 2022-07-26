Saskatoon city council will look at rezoning for Brighton neighborhood

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday afternoon, the Saskatoon Municipal Planning Commission looked at a possible rezoning for a portion of the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Dream Development submitted an application to rezone a portion of the western side of the Brighton community near Brighton Way and Brighton Gate. Both sites are currently undeveloped and are labelled future urban development.

The proposed change would see the sites rezoned to R1A, R1B, and R2.

R1A is a one-unit residential district, R1B is a small lot one-unit residential district, and R2 is one- and two-unit residential districts.

The change would also allow for related community uses.

Anthony Andre, senior planner at the City of Saskatoon says the change would benefit the community as a whole.

“The related community uses would be things like day cares, places of worship, and care homes,” said Andre.

The recommendation was for the report to be submitted to city council for council to consider the rezoning at a public hearing.

The motion carried unanimously and the report will be brought to city council.