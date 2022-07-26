Menu

Canada

Saskatoon city council will look at rezoning for Brighton neighborhood

By Easton Hamm Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 7:33 pm
Saskatoon Municipal Planning Commission discusses rezoning for Brighton community. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Municipal Planning Commission discusses rezoning for Brighton community. File / Global News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Saskatoon Municipal Planning Commission looked at a possible rezoning for a portion of the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Dream Development submitted an application to rezone a portion of the western side of the Brighton community near Brighton Way and Brighton Gate. Both sites are currently undeveloped and are labelled future urban development.

Read more: Saskatoon YWCA proposing 18-unit dwelling to meet demand

The proposed change would see the sites rezoned to R1A, R1B, and R2.

R1A is a one-unit residential district, R1B is a small lot one-unit residential district, and R2 is one- and two-unit residential districts.

The change would also allow for related community uses.

Anthony Andre, senior planner at the City of Saskatoon says the change would benefit the community as a whole.

“The related community uses would be things like day cares, places of worship, and care homes,” said Andre.

Read more: Saskatoon transit safety report being built to address violence, harassment

The recommendation was for the report to be submitted to city council for council to consider the rezoning at a public hearing.

The motion carried unanimously and the report will be brought to city council.

