Pope Francis to participate in Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage

Metis fiddling, Inuit throat singing and a presentation on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women were taking place at Lac Ste. Anne before Pope Francis was set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon.

The Pope will be attending the yearly pilgrimage which is held at the site northeast of Edmonton.

The event regularly welcomes tens of thousands of Indigenous participants and many believe the lake has healing properties.

Organizers said Francis is to bless the lake and take some of its water to those who are unable to get down to the shore themselves.

Metis Nation of Alberta President Audrey Poitras said she is honoured to welcome Francis to the site, which is considered sacred. But, Poitras said, words and apologies are not enough.

“We hope that by feeling the spirit of the Metis, connected so deeply with a place so sacred to the church, this will lead to real actions and accountability, so that we as a people may focus on healing,'”she said in a statement.

Later in the week, Francis is to travel to Quebec City for meetings with Indigenous Peoples and to host another mass. He is also to travel to Iqaluit.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.