Stellantis laying off employees at Brampton, Windsor plants in Ontario

WINDSOR, Ont. — Stellantis NV says it will be laying off an undisclosed number of employees at its Windsor and Brampton auto assembly plants in Ontario as part of a push for operational efficiencies in its transition to become a “mobility tech company.”
Spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin says the company, who’s brands include Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram, will offer a retirement incentive program to eligible employees to minimize the impact on the workforce, and will try to place laid-off hourly employees into open full-time positions as they become available.
She says eligible employees will have until mid-August to make a decision on the buyout, while the workforce reductions will take place over the next several months.
The unspecified cuts come as the company prepares to make major investments in electric vehicle production, including a $3.6 billion commitment to upgrade the Brampton and Windsor plants.
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution are also building a $5 billion battery plant in Windsor as part of the company’s plans to invest $45 billion globally by 2025 on electrification and software.
Gosselin says the funding commitments show the company is “firmly committed to the future of its Canadian operations.”
