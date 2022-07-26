Menu

Economy

Stellantis laying off employees at Brampton, Windsor plants in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 6:07 pm
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich. View image in full screen
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

WINDSOR, Ont. — Stellantis NV says it will be laying off an undisclosed number of employees at its Windsor and Brampton auto assembly plants in Ontario as part of a push for operational efficiencies in its transition to become a “mobility tech company.”

Spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin says the company, who’s brands include Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram, will offer a retirement incentive program to eligible employees to minimize the impact on the workforce, and will try to place laid-off hourly employees into open full-time positions as they become available.

She says eligible employees will have until mid-August to make a decision on the buyout, while the workforce reductions will take place over the next several months.

Read more: Ontario, feds to invest over $1B to help Stellantis re-tool, modernize Brampton, Windsor plants

The unspecified cuts come as the company prepares to make major investments in electric vehicle production, including a $3.6 billion commitment to upgrade the Brampton and Windsor plants.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution are also building a $5 billion battery plant in Windsor as part of the company’s plans to invest $45 billion globally by 2025 on electrification and software.

Gosselin says the funding commitments show the company is “firmly committed to the future of its Canadian operations.”

Premier Ford announces electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont – Mar 23, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
