Sports

Sheldon Kennedy calls for resignation of Hockey Canada CEO: ‘Enough is enough’

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada releases action plan' Hockey Canada releases action plan
WATCH: Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat any “toxic” behaviour in the sport and one sexual assault survivor says it’s time for the sport’s culture to change once and for all. Marek Tkach reports.

Former professional ice hockey player Sheldon Kennedy is calling for Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith, his leadership team and the board of directors to resign immediately, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“Giving my 26 years of advocating for victims, I can’t sit idle any longer,” Kennedy said in his statement post on Twitter.

Read more: Hockey Canada releases plan to tackle ‘toxic’ behaviour ahead of hearings

Kennedy’s statement comes after Hockey Canada announced a plan to combat any “toxic” behaviour in hockey.

The plan was announced a day before the start of the second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization’s handling of an alleged sexual assault incident complaint.

In his statement, Kennedy wrote that expecting different results from “the same people with a new plan” is “the definition of insanity.”

“Enough is enough already,” he wrote.

Click to play video: 'Child abuse victim advocate Sheldon Kennedy' Child abuse victim advocate Sheldon Kennedy
Child abuse victim advocate Sheldon Kennedy – Oct 6, 2017

In 1996, Kennedy disclosed that he was sexually abused by his coach Graham James during his time in the Western Hockey League between 1984 and 1990.

Since then, Kennedy has been an advocate for sexual abuse survivors in sports, especially in the hockey sector.

James was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in 1997 and the Canadian Hockey Association banned him for life from coaching. After his sentence had expired, James faced more sexual assault charges in 2015 while serving his five-year sentence for abusing former NHL player Theo Fleury.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press

