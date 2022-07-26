Menu

Canada

Search continues for Saskatoon woman and her son who went missing Friday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 4:38 pm
Patricia Dorian, Walker's sister, pleaded for her sister to be found. View image in full screen
Patricia Dorian, Walker's sister, pleaded for her sister to be found. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

A mother and her son went missing on Friday in Saskatoon, and family, police and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) are still searching for them.

Dawna Walker and her son Vincent Jansen were last seen on Friday around 6 p.m. The RCMP found Walker’s truck at Chief Whitecap Park on Monday, just south of Saskatoon, and her purse was turned in to the RCMP on Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Greg Abbot with the RCMP spoke at a press conference at Chief Whitecap Park, saying they have people out searching, including the Saskatoon Police Service, volunteers, RCMP, Prince Albert Grand Council, FSIN, and underwater and surface water search teams.

He added that they are looking at other parts of the investigation, but the main focus is at the park.

“We don’t have any indications of foul play right now. We are focusing on locating them, in this area. As you know, this is where the truck was located, so we’re focusing on that,” said Abbot.

He noted that there’s been no new evidence since Sunday.

FSIN Vice-Chief Heather Bear disagreed with RCMP, saying that FSIN was not ruling out foul play.

“There are so many questions right, more than answers right now, and we need answers. And the full force of FSIN is here,” said Bear.

Bear added that this is not new for them, but she was shocked that one of their own went missing.

Patricia Dorian, Walker’s sister, pleaded for anyone with information to please come forward.

“We have a lot of family and friends here that are concerned about her, where she is, and where Vincent is,” said Dorian.

“We love her and we miss her and Vincent.”

A candlelight vigil is being held Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. for Walker and her son at Chief Whitecap Park.

Click to play video: 'Public Safety Minister looks to establish Saskatchewan Indigenous police service' Public Safety Minister looks to establish Saskatchewan Indigenous police service
