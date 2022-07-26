Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Entangled North Atlantic right whale Snow Cone spotted off New Brunswick, says DFO

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds detailed annual plan aimed at protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales' Feds detailed annual plan aimed at protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales
With about 360 critically endangered whales remaining, Ottawa says its focused on vessel strikes and entanglements- the two leading causes of death for the species. Callum Smith explains – Feb 18, 2021

An entangled North Atlantic right whale nicknamed Snow Cone has been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick, but scientists say there’s no sign of her calf.

The federal Fisheries Department says the sighting occurred on Saturday morning in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between northern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Read more: Latest efforts fail to remove fishing gear from two endangered right whales

Officials said in a news release today that Snow Cone is still entangled in fishing gear, and that her calf born at the end of last year was not seen with her.

Trending Stories

Only about 336 North Atlantic right whales remain in the world, and breeding females are tracked closely by scientists.

Snow Cone was last seen on April 27 off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and she was first observed to be caught in fishing gear in March of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fisheries Department says she was last seen in Canadian waters on Aug. 4, 2021, by research crews in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
DFO tagNorth Atlantic Right Whale tagGulf of St. Lawrence tagright whale tagFisheries Department tagNorth Atlantic right whale sighting tagSnow Cone the whale tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers