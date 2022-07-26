Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. legislature opens emergency summer session to block pay raise for politicians

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop pay hikes for its members' N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop pay hikes for its members
An independent panel that sets MLA salaries is recommending a hefty wage increase. But premier Tim Houston says now is not the time - and he's reconvening the legislative assembly to stop the salary hike. Meantime, opposition parties say the government should be dealing with bigger issues. Amber Fryday has that story.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is introducing a bill to rescind a recommended 12.6 per cent salary raise for members of the legislature.

The legislature opened for an emergency session today to cancel the binding recommendations made earlier this month by an independent review panel.

The legislation would also cut Premier Tim Houston’s salary by $11,246, to 190,754.

Read more: N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members

Education Minister Becky Druhan introduced the bill to amend the House of Assembly Act and said politicians’ salaries should not be increasing when Nova Scotian’s are suffering financially due to inflation.

Trending Stories

Each member of the legislature makes an annual base salary of $89,234 — a figure that has not changed since 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has convened an emergency session of the legislature in order to pass the bill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Progressive Conservative tagTim Houston tagNova Scotia Legislature tagNova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party tagMLA Pay tagBecky Druhan tagNova Scotia MLA tagMLA Salary tagTim Houston Salary tagNova Scotia goverment salary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers