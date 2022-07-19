Menu

Politics

N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2022 10:29 am
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is reconvening the provincial legislature next week to stop a recommended pay raise for its members.

Keith Bain, the Speaker of the legislature, announced today that an independent panel has recommended a 12.6 per cent pay raise for members, which would bring their annual base salaries to $100,481 from $89,235.

A representative from his office confirmed that the panel’s recommendations are binding, and that they would come into effect retroactively as of Sept. 1, 2021.

Read more: Legislation recognizing Mi’kmaw as Nova Scotia’s first language is proclaimed

Houston responded by saying he respects the panel’s work, but that pay raises are not appropriate for legislature members as Nova Scotians grapple with soaring inflation and high gas prices.

He says in a news release his government will table amendments to the House of Assembly Act to prevent the raises from going through.

Liberal Opposition Leader Zach Churchill says he agrees with Houston’s decision, but he accuses the Progressive Conservative premier of otherwise falling silent on the rising cost of living.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
