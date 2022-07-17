Legislation recognizing Mi’kmaw as Nova Scotia’s first language is proclaimed

Send this page to someone via email

Legislation enshrining Mi’kmaw as Nova Scotia’s first language was proclaimed on Sunday, and affirmed by Mi’kmaw leadership in a ceremony at Potlotek First Nation in Richmond County.

According to the province, Mi’kmaw chiefs signed a resolution to affirm and uphold the provincial legislation on behalf of their communities.

In a news release, Norman Sylliboy, Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, spoke about the significance of their language.

“The governments of the past attacked us through our language when our children were punished for speaking it, but despite all of the efforts to destroy it, our language is still here and we are still here, and that shows our resilience as a people,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation report and the Calls to Action, I am pleased that we have begun to work collaboratively with the government to ensure that our language thrives and flourishes for our future generations.”

Premier Tim Houston called the proclamation a “key milestone as we move forward on the path toward reconciliation.”

The Mi’kmaw Language Act was first introduced by government in April and establishes a joint committee to create a multi-year strategy for protecting the language of the First Nations people who live in the province.

1:59 Halifax celebrates Kana’ta Day, with focus on Mi’kmaw culture Halifax celebrates Kana’ta Day, with focus on Mi’kmaw culture – Jul 1, 2022

It was part of the province’s collaboration with the Mi’kmaq in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice.

The province said the legislation reinforces “the importance of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action for governments to preserve, promote, revitalize and protect Aboriginal languages through legislation and education.”

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation will take effect on Oct. 1, which is Treaty Day.