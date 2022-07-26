Menu

Canada

Tamara Lich, ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer, granted new bail hearing

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich arrested, lawyer says' Convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich arrested, lawyer says
WATCH: Convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich arrested, lawyer says – Jun 28, 2022

Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich has been granted a new bail hearing after she was detained earlier in June for allegedly violating her previous bail conditions.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman ruled that the earlier order on July 8 for Lich’s detainment was “clearly inappropriate.”

Lich was re-arrested after having contact with fellow protest leader Tom Marazzo at an awards gala in Toronto last month. The Crown argued that the contact violated Lich’s bail conditions, as she had been ordered not to communicate with key convoy organizers except through counsel or in the presence of counsel.

Read more: ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich back in court for bail review

In court on Monday, Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon argued the two organizers did nothing more than shake hands and pose for a photo together at the gala hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, where she received a “Freedom Award” for her role during the convoy that occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks in February. The occupation was in protest of COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine mandates at workplaces and for truckers.

Goodman said Justice of the Peace Paul Harris had made “erroneous” conclusions and “misapprehended” the evidence against Lich when deciding she broke her bail conditions.

Lich’s new bail hearing is currently underway. She has now spent more than 48 days in jail while she waits to answer to non-violent charges.

More to come…

— with files from Marc-André Cossette

