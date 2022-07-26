Menu

Environment

Evacuation order lifted in Clearwater County as Nordegg wildfire being held

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 12:09 pm
A wildfire burning near Nordegg, Alta., is now being held as of Monday, July 25, 2022. View image in full screen
A wildfire burning near Nordegg, Alta., is now being held as of Monday, July 25, 2022. Credit: Alberta wildfire

An evacuation order that was issued for parts of Clearwater County last Wednesday due to a nearby wildfire has been lifted.

In an updated Tuesday morning, Alberta Emergency Alert said an evacuation alert remains in place for the Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish Lake Provincial Recreation Area (PRA), Frontier Lodge, Goldeye Centre, Goldeye Lake PRA and surrounding areas.

Read more: Nordegg wildfire being held; firefighters from B.C. and Quebec arrive to help

An evacuation alert means residents and people in the area should be packed and prepared to leave on short notice should the wildfire status change and an evacuation be necessary.

Snow Creek PRA and the Haven Road and area remain closed to the public as firefighters remain in the area.

Residents and visitors in this area were forced to flee last Wednesday evening due to a wildfire burning near Nordegg.

Click to play video: 'Crews battle out-of-control wildfire near Nordegg' Crews battle out-of-control wildfire near Nordegg

That fire, which is burning about 19 kilometres west of Nordegg, is about 507 hectares in size and classified as being held.

This means that the wildfire is not expected to grow past its pre-established boundaries.

Read more: Out-of-control Nordegg wildfire grows overnight

The province said Monday that 11 helicopters, two heavy equipment groups, an incident management team, structural protection specialist and crews, as well as 78 wildland firefighters were involved in the efforts to douse the blaze.

The evacuation alert which was in place for Nordegg has also been lifted.

