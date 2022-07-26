Menu

Canada

N.B. woman finds out she won $1M lottery during grocery run

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 26' Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

A New Brunswick woman had a lucky trip to the grocery store last week as she left $1 million richer.

Donna Steeves from Sussex, purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the July 9 draw. When she went to a grocery store in her usual errand run, she decided to check her ticket, which she bought weeks ago.

Steeves found out she was a $1 million Guaranteed Prize winner.

“The guy working was just staring at the screen, he didn’t know what to say,” Steeves said in an Atlantic Lottery release.

Read more: Lottery ticket worth $30.8M purchased in B.C.

“Eventually, he told me I better call Atlantic Lottery.”

Steeves was anxious to share the good news with her family.

“My daughter was the first one I told when I got home,” she said. “Oh yes, she was pretty excited!”

Her daughter is set to get married this fall, and Steeves said she’ll use her winnings to help with wedding costs.

Read more: Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario

She also said she wants to purchase a new home, and save money for her grandson’s education.

According to Atlantic Lottery, “the Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, each offering a Guaranteed Prize draw for $1 million in addition to the main jackpot.”

Steeves bought her ticket at the Atlantic Superstore in Sussex.

Though she has some extra cash in her pocket, Steeves said she has no interest in retiring just yet.

