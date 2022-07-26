N.B. woman finds out she won $1M lottery during grocery run

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick woman had a lucky trip to the grocery store last week as she left $1 million richer.

Donna Steeves from Sussex, purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the July 9 draw. When she went to a grocery store in her usual errand run, she decided to check her ticket, which she bought weeks ago.

Steeves found out she was a $1 million Guaranteed Prize winner.

“The guy working was just staring at the screen, he didn’t know what to say,” Steeves said in an Atlantic Lottery release.

“Eventually, he told me I better call Atlantic Lottery.”

Steeves was anxious to share the good news with her family.

Story continues below advertisement

“My daughter was the first one I told when I got home,” she said. “Oh yes, she was pretty excited!”

Her daughter is set to get married this fall, and Steeves said she’ll use her winnings to help with wedding costs.

She also said she wants to purchase a new home, and save money for her grandson’s education.

According to Atlantic Lottery, “the Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, each offering a Guaranteed Prize draw for $1 million in addition to the main jackpot.”

Steeves bought her ticket at the Atlantic Superstore in Sussex.

Though she has some extra cash in her pocket, Steeves said she has no interest in retiring just yet.