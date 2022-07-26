Menu

Traffic

11-year-old girl injured after bicycle collides with SUV in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 8:35 am
11-year-old girl injured after bicycle collides with SUV in Niagara-on-the-Lake
Don Mitchell/Global News

An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL) collision involving a bicycle and an SUV on Monday afternoon.

Niagara Police say the young cyclist was hit just before 4:30 p.m. by the vehicle in the area of Niagara Stone Road near Field Road.

“The child had been riding a bike when there was a collision with a black Buick Enclave as it exited a parking lot,” police said in a release.

Read more: Driver seriously injured after transport truck rollover in Flamborough, Ont.: Hamilton police

“The Enclave was being driven by a 70-year-old female from NOTL.”

The child, whose injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, was transported to a local hospital and then to an out-of-region hospital.

No charges have been laid in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any other information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police.

