Traffic

One person dead in Perth County vehicle crash: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 8:08 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP

One person died in a motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Township of Perth East on Monday.

OPP said a passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle collided about 12:30 p.m., causing the passenger vehicle to roll on Line 29 at Road 111.

One person was removed from the passenger vehicle and transported to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

The intersection remains closed, and all motorists are asked to avoid the area.

