Chilliwack double murder suspect found dead in Bridal Falls area

Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., last week that left two women dead has been located deceased.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team said Monday that it had located Eric Shestalo, 50, dead of a self-inflected gunshot wound in the Bridal Falls area.

Investigators had been searching for Shestalo since officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue in Chilliwack on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived to find one woman dead another woman with injuries that later proved fatal. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators tracked Shestalo’s vehicle, a red 1990 Jeep YJ, to Bridal Falls on Saturday, and were seen searching a forested area near the entrance of the Bridal Falls Provincial Park.

IHIT said Monday it believes Shestalo had personal connections with both homicide victims, and that it believes the shootings were isolated with no wider risk to the public.

