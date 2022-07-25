Menu

Crime

Chilliwack double murder suspect found dead in Bridal Falls area

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 7:26 pm
Click to play video: '‘Our commitment to keep you safe remains’ BC RCMP on recent violent incidents' ‘Our commitment to keep you safe remains’ BC RCMP on recent violent incidents

Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., last week that left two women dead has been located deceased.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team said Monday that it had located Eric Shestalo, 50, dead of a self-inflected gunshot wound in the Bridal Falls area.

Read more: Suspect vehicle in Chilliwack, B.C. double homicide found nearby in Bridal Falls

Investigators had been searching for Shestalo since officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue in Chilliwack on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived to find one woman dead another woman with injuries that later proved fatal. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: Suspect at large after two women shot and killed in Chilliwack, B.C.

Investigators tracked Shestalo’s vehicle, a red 1990 Jeep YJ, to Bridal Falls on Saturday, and were seen searching a forested area near the entrance of the Bridal Falls Provincial Park.

IHIT said Monday it believes Shestalo had personal connections with both homicide victims, and that it believes the shootings were isolated with no wider risk to the public.

Click to play video: 'Two hurt, one in critical condition after possible Chilliwack shooting' Two hurt, one in critical condition after possible Chilliwack shooting
Two hurt, one in critical condition after possible Chilliwack shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Chilliwack tagChilliwack Shooting tagchilliwack homicide tagsuspect dead tagEric Shestalo tagchilliwack double homicde tagchilliwack suspect dead tag

