Low prices and long lines at Claresholm gas pumps

A steady stream of traffic was visible leading to the pumps at the Claresholm Shell gas station throughout Monday afternoon.

The lines, as many as five vehicles deep at times, with drivers stopping to take advantage of the low prices.

For weeks, fuel in the southern Alberta town has been cheaper than some of its neighbours.

As of Monday afternoon, the majority of gas stations range between $1.47.9 and $1.54.9 per litre.

According to GasBuddy.com, stations in other communities along Hwy 2 like Nanton, Fort Macleod and High River are at least 15 cents more expensive.

Claresholm is well below the cost to fill up in Lethbridge, where the majority of prices on GasBuddy’s website are $1.79.9 cents per litre.

Despite that being a lower cost compared to recent weeks, it’s still a 25-cent difference compared to the highest prices in Claresholm, amounting to saving of $12.50 if you filled up a 50-litre tank.

Demand is so high some stations are putting in extra measures to ensure local residents are able to fill up their vehicles.

The Shell’s manager declined an interview, but told Global News his station is opening two lanes strictly for Claresholm drivers to use between seven and 10 a.m.

That step will continue indefinitely.