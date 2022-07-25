Saskatoon Waterski Club celebrates 50 years

Send this page to someone via email

After several years without competition, the Saskatoon Waterski Club recently held the Western Canadian Championships in Saskatoon.

It has been two years since a major competition was held at the club, and was fitting for Saskatoon to be the site for the Western Championship as the club celebrates 50 years this year.

The club originally used the river many years ago, but has been in its current location for over 20 years now. Saskatoon has produced many water skiers that have had plenty of success nationally, and internationally.

It has also helped train several young skiers that have gone onto earn waterskiing scholarships in the United States.

Read more: Saskatoon Fire Department urges water safety in South Saskatchewan River

Story continues below advertisement

“Its not just a testament to the club its the city of Saskatoon,” says the club’s president Jim Clunie. “We are an active city, a lot of families do a wide variety of sports. But I think all of us that grew up in minor sports, or amateur sports around Saskatoon, we all understand that we have to volunteer too, not just participate.”

“You know we have produced world champions, right here in Saskatchewan,” adds past president Norm Lucas. “And some have returned to make it their home, and now their kids are skiing here. You know, we are trying fuel that perpetual cycle of success.

“We have young Canadian champions coming out of Saskatoon, who train primarily her at the storm pond here with us.”

The club, and most importantly its volunteers, look forward to many more years of paying it forward and giving the next generation the facility to enjoy the sport.

Advertisement