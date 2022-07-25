SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Guelph, Ont. public health says COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and under will arrive this week

They say they are working with local physicians and pharmacies to ensure parents have access to the vaccine for their children.
By Darren Baxter CJOY
Posted July 25, 2022 5:58 pm
A vaccine dose is drawn out at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
A vaccine dose is drawn out at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg. LHG

Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health says the COVID-19 vaccine for children six months to five years of age will begin to arrive in the region this week.

In anticipation of the Moderna vaccine’s arrival, the health agency says it’s working with local physicians and pharmacies to ensure parents have access to the vaccine for their children.

Locally, Public Health says vaccinations for children six months to five years of age will be administered by primary care providers and in select pharmacies.

Read more: COVID-19: Guelph’s public health unit adding more vaccine clinics for 4th doses

Residents without access to a primary care provider should call WDG Public Health.

Trending Stories

Vaccine appointment booking at Public Health for youngsters will only be available over the phone.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information, visit the Wellington Guelph Dufferin Public Health website.

Click to play video: 'Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge' Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge
Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagGuelph tagHealth tagVaccine tagChildren tagPublic tagWellington tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers