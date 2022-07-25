Guelph, Ont. public health says COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and under will arrive this week

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health says the COVID-19 vaccine for children six months to five years of age will begin to arrive in the region this week.

In anticipation of the Moderna vaccine’s arrival, the health agency says it’s working with local physicians and pharmacies to ensure parents have access to the vaccine for their children.

Locally, Public Health says vaccinations for children six months to five years of age will be administered by primary care providers and in select pharmacies.

Residents without access to a primary care provider should call WDG Public Health.

Vaccine appointment booking at Public Health for youngsters will only be available over the phone.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information, visit the Wellington Guelph Dufferin Public Health website.

1:44 Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge