Woman who collected $400K in viral GoFundMe scam sentenced to prison

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 4:51 pm
In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia. Bobbitt, a homeless man whose selfless act of using his last $20 to fill the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia drew worldwide attention, filed suit against D'Amico and McClure, the couple who led a $400,000 GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help him, contending the couple mismanaged donations and committed fraud by taking contributed money for themselves. View image in full screen
In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia. Bobbitt, a homeless man whose selfless act of using his last $20 to fill the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia drew worldwide attention, filed suit against D'Amico and McClure, the couple who led a $400,000 GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help him, contending the couple mismanaged donations and committed fraud by taking contributed money for themselves. Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to prison after a federal court found her guilty of cooking up a scam that took more than US$400,000 from GoFundMe donors.

Katelyn McClure was sentenced late last week after pleading guilty to one count of theft by deception in the second degree, reports CNN.

Her crime dates back to 2017, when she began to raise money for a homeless veteran she claimed had given her his last $20 for gas after she was left stranded on the side of a Philadelphia interstate.

READ MORE: As a GoFundMe campaign unravels, here’s how you can protect your money from bogus fundraising

McClure, along with her then-boyfriend Mark D’Amico, began raising money for the man, named Johnny Bobbitt Jr., posting on social media a photo of McClure posing alongside the man the night her car supposedly ran out of gas.

However, state and federal prosecutors told the court that the group had met near a Philadelphia casino in 2017, shortly before their story and fundraiser began to go viral. Bobbitt later sued the couple, saying that while they bought him a camper they didn’t give him his fair share of the money, which prompted an investigation by police.

A picture of Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. is displayed during a news conference in Mt. Holly, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. View image in full screen
A picture of Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. is displayed during a news conference in Mt. Holly, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Seth Wenig / The Associated Press

CNN reports that investigators found a text McClure sent to a friend that read, “Okay so wait the gas part is completely made up, but the guy isn’t. I had to make something up to make people feel bad.”

Trending Stories

According to a federal criminal complaint, all of the money raised in the GoFundMe was spent by March of the following year, with McClure and D’Amico spending large amounts of it on a BMW, luxury handbags and clothing, casino trips to other states, and a recreational vehicle.

WATCH: Original story about GoFundMe campaign before scandal

Over $300,000 raised for homeless good Samaritan who helped woman stranded on highway – Nov 28, 2017
Over $300,000 raised for homeless good Samaritan who helped woman stranded on highway – Nov 28, 2017

McClure, 32, was handed a lighter sentence than D’Amico, who was sentenced to 27 months in prison in April, after he was found to be the ringleader of the scam and pleaded guilty in federal court, reports the Philly Voice.

He was also ordered to make restitution to GoFundMe and the individual donors.

McClure was also ordered to make restitution and serve three years’ supervised release, reports local outlet WHYY.

Read more: Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old’s finger during Russian tournament

CBS News reports that Bobbitt previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges, and was sentenced to five years’ probation, including drug treatment, on the state charges in 2019.

The fundraiser was initially meant to raise $10,000, but quickly climbed to $400,000 when the story made national headlines. More than 14,000 sympathetic donors were misled.

All three could be subject to additional jail time or probation in the coming months. WHYY reports that McClure and D’Amico will both face sentencing on state charges later this year, while Bobbitt will face sentencing on federal charges.

