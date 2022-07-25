Menu

Traffic

Driver seriously injured after transport truck rollover in Flamborough, Ont.: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 25, 2022 3:50 pm
The side of a Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating after a transport truck rolled over in Flamborough. Global News

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a transport truck rolled over in Flamborough, Ont.

Hamilton police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on Concession 5 West at Lewis Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Man seriously injured after being hit by car while riding scooter: Hamilton police

A spokesperson for Hamilton paramedics says the driver, a man in his 50s, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

At this time, it’s not clear what caused the truck to roll over.

Police say Concession 5 will be closed between Lewis Lane and Millgrove Side Road for some time while the investigation is underway and are asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

