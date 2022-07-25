Driver seriously injured after transport truck rollover in Flamborough, Ont.: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a transport truck rolled over in Flamborough, Ont.

Hamilton police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on Concession 5 West at Lewis Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson for Hamilton paramedics says the driver, a man in his 50s, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

At this time, it’s not clear what caused the truck to roll over.

Police say Concession 5 will be closed between Lewis Lane and Millgrove Side Road for some time while the investigation is underway and are asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police are on scene at a single transport truck rollover.

Please see below for road closures. ⬇️⬇️ Please use alternative routes and anticipate a lengthy closure. Male driver transported to hospital with serious injuries.#HamOnt https://t.co/VEPmMRKuHq — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 25, 2022