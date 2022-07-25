Driver seriously injured after transport truck rollover in Flamborough, Ont.: Hamilton police

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a transport truck rolled over in Flamborough, Ont.
Hamilton police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on Concession 5 West at Lewis Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
A spokesperson for Hamilton paramedics says the driver, a man in his 50s, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
At this time, it’s not clear what caused the truck to roll over.
Police say Concession 5 will be closed between Lewis Lane and Millgrove Side Road for some time while the investigation is underway and are asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
