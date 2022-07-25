Quebec COVID 19 indicators on downward trend as vaccination opens to young kids

COVID-19 indicators in Quebec showed signs of trending downward on Monday, as the government extended its vaccination campaign to children six months to five years old.

The Health Department said hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus dropped by two, to 2,086, adding that there were 59 people in intensive care, a rise of five patients. Total hospitalizations linked to the disease have dropped by 24 since Thursday’s report.

Quebec’s test-positivity rate is also dropping. Health officials reported 1,224 new infections detected through PCR testing, and they said 13.3 per cent of tests conducted Sunday came back positive _ the rate was 15.8 per cent one week ago. As well, Monday’s number of new cases was lower than the seven-day average: 1,815.

Four more people died of COVID-19 in the province, officials said.

Meanwhile, children aged six months to five years became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination Monday, after Health Canada on July 14 authorized Moderna’s vaccine for young children.

Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said last week that kids would be offered a dose about a quarter of the size of that given to adults. Quebec received more than 70,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine last week, he added.

Boileau said the government had not set an objective for vaccinating the roughly 400,000 children under five. He said most kids _ except those who are immunocompromised _ would not need more than two doses of vaccine