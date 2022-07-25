Menu

Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich back in court for bail review

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 12:33 pm
“Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich is once again arguing to be released from jail after a justice of the peace denied her bail earlier this month.

Lich was ordered to remain in jail to await trial for her role in the protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in February, after the court decided she had breached her bail conditions.

Read more: Convoy organizers discussed playing ‘race card’ with Lich’s Métis heritage

She had been ordered not to communicate with key convoy organizers except through counsel or in the presence of counsel, but was re-arrested after having contact with fellow protest leader Tom Marazzo at an awards gala in Toronto last month.

In court today, her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon argues the two organizers did nothing more than shake hands and pose for a photo together at the gala.

He says Lich has now spent 48 days in jail while she waits to answer to non-violent charges.

Lich faces charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for her role in the massive protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
