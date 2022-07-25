Ontario Liberal caucus selects John Fraser to serve as party’s interim leader

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Liberals have selected John Fraser as the party’s interim leader.

In a press release Monday, the Ontario Liberal Caucus said Fraser — MPP for Ottawa South — was “unanimously selected” by the caucus.

Fraser said he is “honoured” that his Liberal caucus colleagues “have put my name forward to serve as our party’s next Interim Leader.”

“I am grateful to have their trust and look forward to the work ahead as we rebuild our party and continue our fight for Ontarians,” Fraser said in a news release.

Fraser served as the party’s interim leader after the 2018 provincial election, and has been the House Leader in the Ontario legislature since 2020.

Brian Johns, the party’s current president, said Fraser is a “strong and experienced leader” with “deep roots in the Ontario Liberal Party.”

“I saw firsthand John’s dedication to reconnecting with our grassroots members and to rebuilding our party during his first term as Interim Leader,” Johns said in a statement. “I know that he will continue to work tirelessly as we navigate this important moment in our party’s history.”

The party said the decision will be brought before the party’s voting body on Aug. 3 for formal ratification.

The move comes after former Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca announced his resignation following the provincial election.

NEW: John Fraser will resume his interim leadership position for the Ontario Liberals, after a caucus vote. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/5HwjA3718I — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) July 25, 2022

