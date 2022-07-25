Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg teen charged, others sought in bear spray attack at The Forks

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 12:59 pm
Winnipeg police say a group of teens was randomly attacked with bear spray at The Forks Sunday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a group of teens was randomly attacked with bear spray at The Forks Sunday. File

Three teens were sent to hospital in what police are calling a random bear spray attack at The Forks Sunday.

The victims, a 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old woman, were at the The Forks around 5:45 p.m. when a group of suspects approached and sprayed them with bear repellent, police said Monday.

Read more: Arrests made in Canada Day attack on Ukrainian immigrants in Winnipeg

All three victims were treated at hospital and released.

The attack was unprovoked and the victims did not know their assailants, police said.

Click to play video: 'Three teens arrested in June 29 Forks stabbing: Winnipeg police' Three teens arrested in June 29 Forks stabbing: Winnipeg police
Three teens arrested in June 29 Forks stabbing: Winnipeg police – Jul 7, 2022

Police say the suspects fled, but officers were able to catch up with one after a short foot chase.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating another stabbing at The Forks

He remains in custody.

Police say two other suspects remain outstanding and the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief speaks on recent crime at The Forks, compares incidents to previous years' Winnipeg police chief speaks on recent crime at The Forks, compares incidents to previous years
Winnipeg police chief speaks on recent crime at The Forks, compares incidents to previous years – Jul 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crime tagThe Forks tagDowntown Winnipeg tagBear Spray tagWinnipeg assault tagYouth Crime tagTeen Arrested tagMace tagTeens attacked tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers