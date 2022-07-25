Winnipeg teen charged, others sought in bear spray attack at The Forks

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens were sent to hospital in what police are calling a random bear spray attack at The Forks Sunday.

The victims, a 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old woman, were at the The Forks around 5:45 p.m. when a group of suspects approached and sprayed them with bear repellent, police said Monday.

Read more: Arrests made in Canada Day attack on Ukrainian immigrants in Winnipeg

All three victims were treated at hospital and released.

The attack was unprovoked and the victims did not know their assailants, police said.

0:22 Three teens arrested in June 29 Forks stabbing: Winnipeg police Three teens arrested in June 29 Forks stabbing: Winnipeg police – Jul 7, 2022

Police say the suspects fled, but officers were able to catch up with one after a short foot chase.

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating another stabbing at The Forks

He remains in custody.

Police say two other suspects remain outstanding and the investigation continues.

2:25 Winnipeg police chief speaks on recent crime at The Forks, compares incidents to previous years Winnipeg police chief speaks on recent crime at The Forks, compares incidents to previous years – Jul 8, 2022