Winnipeg teen charged, others sought in bear spray attack at The Forks

Three teens were sent to hospital in what police are calling a random bear spray attack at The Forks Sunday.
The victims, a 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old woman, were at the The Forks around 5:45 p.m. when a group of suspects approached and sprayed them with bear repellent, police said Monday.
All three victims were treated at hospital and released.
The attack was unprovoked and the victims did not know their assailants, police said.
Police say the suspects fled, but officers were able to catch up with one after a short foot chase.
A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
He remains in custody.
Police say two other suspects remain outstanding and the investigation continues.
Comments