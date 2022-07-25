Morning news rewind: Monday, July 25

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city council update, storm chaser Ricky Forbes, SaskCanola on canola crop challenges.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Downtown arena options delay, rainfall event update: Mayor Charlie Clark

Options for a new downtown event and entertainment district are delayed as city administration works through the preliminary planning stages.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark has the latest on the progress of the file.

Clark also has an update on the city’s response to June’s rainfall event and a motion to explore the idea of a transit police program.

Storm chaser Ricky Forbes on active weather in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is in the middle of the summer storm season, and storm chaser Ricky Forbes is in the thick of it all.

The star of the show Tornado Hunters describes what life as a storm chaser is like and discusses recent active weather in Saskatchewan.

Canola crops in Saskatchewan suffering from heat and dry conditions

Canola crops are in bloom and are so beautiful this time of year.

However, producers have dealt with dry conditions this growing season and the latest crop report from the Saskatchewan government says canola has suffered from the heat and humidity.

SaskCanola executive director Tracy Broughton provides an update on the current situation in the fields and what challenges producers are facing.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 25

Cooler temperatures with the chance of showers.

