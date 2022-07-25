Man charged, gun recovered after carjacking in Toronto’s west end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged and a handgun was recovered as part of a carjacking investigation.

In a news release issued Monday, police said a robbery was reported near Scarlett and Dixon roads on July 12.

Police said a 39-year-old man was sitting in his parked car with a friend when an unknown man got into the back seat of the vehicle.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the 39-year-old and “made a demand for his property,” police said.

The suspect then allegedly stole the car and fled.

Officers from Toronto police’s hold-up squad investigated, determined the suspect’s identity, and on Thursday, executed a search warrant at a home.

Police said they recovered a loaded handgun, an over-capacity magazine and ammunition.

Toronto resident Eysayah Davis, 24, was charged with 11 offences including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court Friday.

