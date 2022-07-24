Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigating discovery of body found after gunfire exchange involving RCMP

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Rural Manitoba homicides on the rise' Rural Manitoba homicides on the rise
RCMP say homicides in rural Manitoba are on the rise, already well ahead of last year's total.

A body has been found in a house that went up in flames Friday evening, July 23, in the R.M. of Prairie Lakes.

RCMP officers visited a property in the area to execute a search warrant. As they arrived, a 38-year-old man was seen running inside his home.

Officers say he then grabbed a firearm and started shooting towards the officers. After they exchanged gunfire, the man barricaded himself in his house.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba government says firefighter died while on job; RCMP investigating ATV crash

RCMP called for back up and then say they saw smoke coming from the house. The house went up in flames shortly after.

The next morning, officers say they recovered a body from the home. RCMP say an autopsy is being done to identify the body.

No officers were reported injured in the incident, and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is taking over the investigation.

