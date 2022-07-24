Police watchdog investigating discovery of body found after gunfire exchange involving RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A body has been found in a house that went up in flames Friday evening, July 23, in the R.M. of Prairie Lakes.

RCMP officers visited a property in the area to execute a search warrant. As they arrived, a 38-year-old man was seen running inside his home.

Officers say he then grabbed a firearm and started shooting towards the officers. After they exchanged gunfire, the man barricaded himself in his house.

RCMP called for back up and then say they saw smoke coming from the house. The house went up in flames shortly after.

The next morning, officers say they recovered a body from the home. RCMP say an autopsy is being done to identify the body.

No officers were reported injured in the incident, and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is taking over the investigation.