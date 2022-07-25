New tourist guide for foodies interested in Wellington County food

Send this page to someone via email

A new tourist guide for residents and visitors about local food in Guelph and Wellington County is out.

Food Experience Guide: Farm and Food Adventures in Wellington County and Guelph is a booklet put out by the Taste Real, the County’s food initiative.

Economic Development Officer Christina Mann said it is a companion piece to their local food map, and has a number of different places to go.

“It provides information on you-pick farm experiences like strawberry picking and pumpkin patches,” said Mann. “It is all packaged into a nice little booklet that people can pick up and explore.”

READ MORE: Taste of Guelph 2021 offers unique dining experience for residents

Mann said Wellington County is famous for its agricultural heritage, and having the opportunity to see where your food comes from is quite exciting.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wellington County offers so many opportunities to access and experience local food,” said George Bridge, Chair of the Economic Development Committee. “It’s quickly growing one of the most vibrant local food destinations in Ontario.”

The Food Experience Guide can be picked up at all Wellington County Library Branches, the Wellington County Museum and Archives, local farmers’ markets, Guelph’s Market Fresh, and participating businesses across the County and in Guelph.

It’s also available online at the County of Wellington’s website.