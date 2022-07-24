Motorcycle rider dead following Scarborough collision: police

A 37-year-old man has died following a fatal motorcycle collision in Scarborough, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a crash in the area of Brimley Road and Waterfield Drive around 1:42 a.m. Sunday.
A motorcyclist hit a light pole in the collision, according to police.
The bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries, Toronto police said.
Police closed Brimley Road from Bernadine Street to Saint Andrews Road following the incident.
