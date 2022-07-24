Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle rider dead following Scarborough collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 9:26 am
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 37-year-old man has died following a fatal motorcycle collision in Scarborough, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a crash in the area of Brimley Road and Waterfield Drive around 1:42 a.m. Sunday.

A motorcyclist hit a light pole in the collision, according to police.

Read more: Children reportedly injured in collision in Toronto: police

The bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries, Toronto police said.

Police closed Brimley Road from Bernadine Street to Saint Andrews Road following the incident.

