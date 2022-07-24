Motorcycle rider dead following Scarborough collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has died following a fatal motorcycle collision in Scarborough, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a crash in the area of Brimley Road and Waterfield Drive around 1:42 a.m. Sunday.

A motorcyclist hit a light pole in the collision, according to police.

The bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries, Toronto police said.

Police closed Brimley Road from Bernadine Street to Saint Andrews Road following the incident.

COLLISION:

Brimley Rd + Waterfield Dr

*1:42am*

– Motorcyclist hit a light pole

– the driver, a 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene

ROAD CLOSURE: Brimley Rd closed from Bernadine St. to St. Andrews Rd @TTCnotices#GO1414066

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 24, 2022

