Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person dead, several more injured after 3-vehicle collision in southern Alberta

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 3:38 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 62-year-old man has died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle collision near Broket, Alta. on Friday afternoon.

Piikani Nation, Fort MacLeod and Pincher Creek RCMP, along with Pincher Creek Fire Services, attended the scene of the collision on Highway 3 at around 1:30 p.m., on July 22. Officers said a semi-truck was travelling east when it rear-ended an SUV and a pickup truck at an intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was flown to Calgary Foothills Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance with serious-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old woman, and her passenger, a two-year-old child, were taken to Lethbridge hospital with unknown injuries, RCMP said.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to Fort MacLeod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pedestrian, 60, seriously injured in Lethbridge collision: police

Highway 3 was closed for several hours and traffic was re-routed south of the collision scene as RCMP, collision re-constructionists and members of the Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch conducted an investigation.

The highway reopened at around 8:25 pm. on Friday.

While the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said drug and/or alcohol impairment was not a factor in the collision.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta RCMP taghighway 3 collision tagLethbridge Hospital tagHighway 3 fatal collision tagSouthern Alberta collision tagPiikani Nation RCMP tagBroket Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers