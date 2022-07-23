1 person dead, several more injured after 3-vehicle collision in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man has died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle collision near Broket, Alta. on Friday afternoon.

Piikani Nation, Fort MacLeod and Pincher Creek RCMP, along with Pincher Creek Fire Services, attended the scene of the collision on Highway 3 at around 1:30 p.m., on July 22. Officers said a semi-truck was travelling east when it rear-ended an SUV and a pickup truck at an intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was flown to Calgary Foothills Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance with serious-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old woman, and her passenger, a two-year-old child, were taken to Lethbridge hospital with unknown injuries, RCMP said.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to Fort MacLeod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours and traffic was re-routed south of the collision scene as RCMP, collision re-constructionists and members of the Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch conducted an investigation.

The highway reopened at around 8:25 pm. on Friday.

While the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said drug and/or alcohol impairment was not a factor in the collision.