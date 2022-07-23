Pedestrian in critical-but-stable condition following Mississauga collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in critical-but-stable condition following a collision in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian around 8:33 p.m. Friday night in the area of Ridgeway Drive and Laird Road.

A female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officers said she was “conscious and breathing” when she was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

In an update, Peel police said her condition in hospital was critical-but-stable.

