Traffic

Pedestrian in critical-but-stable condition following Mississauga collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 2:20 pm
Peel police's major collisions unit on the scene of the incident.
Peel police's major collisions unit on the scene of the incident. Global News

A woman is in critical-but-stable condition following a collision in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian around 8:33 p.m. Friday night in the area of Ridgeway Drive and Laird Road.

A female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officers said she was “conscious and breathing” when she was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Trending Stories

In an update, Peel police said her condition in hospital was critical-but-stable.

