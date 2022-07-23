Pedestrian in critical-but-stable condition following Mississauga collision: police

A woman is in critical-but-stable condition following a collision in Mississauga.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian around 8:33 p.m. Friday night in the area of Ridgeway Drive and Laird Road.
A female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Officers said she was “conscious and breathing” when she was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
In an update, Peel police said her condition in hospital was critical-but-stable.
