Canada

Regina police seeking help to locate 28-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 2:55 pm
Margo Rabbitskin is described as female, Indigenous, 5’ 3” tall, weighing about 160 pounds. View image in full screen
Margo Rabbitskin is described as female, Indigenous, 5’ 3” tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

Regina Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old woman and her three-year-old child who have been reported missing from Saskatoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Margo Rabbitskin, along with her child, three-year-old Jackson Sakebow, were last seen on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue in Regina.

Rabbitskin is a woman, Indigenous, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

Read more: Police confirm Regina’s 5th homicide victim was missing person

She has a tattoo on her chest of three roses, a neck tattoo that says “Dee,” a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Paul Whitefish,” and her fingernails are painted blue.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white Puma shoes, black gym pants, and was carrying a Puma backpack and a red, white and black duffle bag.

Sakebow is a boy, Indigenous, with long, dark, messy hair.

He was last seen wearing red, white, blue, and grey hamburger and french-fry printed pajamas, and blue Puma shoes.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

