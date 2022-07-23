Regina police seeking help to locate 28-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old woman and her three-year-old child who have been reported missing from Saskatoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Margo Rabbitskin, along with her child, three-year-old Jackson Sakebow, were last seen on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue in Regina.

Rabbitskin is a woman, Indigenous, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

She has a tattoo on her chest of three roses, a neck tattoo that says “Dee,” a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Paul Whitefish,” and her fingernails are painted blue.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white Puma shoes, black gym pants, and was carrying a Puma backpack and a red, white and black duffle bag.

Sakebow is a boy, Indigenous, with long, dark, messy hair.

He was last seen wearing red, white, blue, and grey hamburger and french-fry printed pajamas, and blue Puma shoes.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).