Crime

Man arrested in Toronto human trafficking investigation: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 11:49 am
Police arrested a man, Geary Laing, 39, in a human trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Police arrested a man, Geary Laing, 39, in a human trafficking investigation. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto have announced an arrest following a human trafficking investigation.

Toronto police said an investigation was started by its human trafficking enforcement team in February 2022.

A woman was trafficked in the sex trade against her will “through a combination of deception, coercion and physical control by a man,” police alleged.

Police said she had to give the bulk of the money she earned to the man, who allegedly assaulted her with a firearm.

He also pointed a firearm at her head, police said.

The woman was eventually able to escape and made contact with Toronto police, the force said in a press release.

On May 19, police arrested 39-year-old Geary Laing — also known as “Dookie” or “Dukey.”

He faces numerous charges including trafficking in persons, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purposes of trafficking.

He appeared in court on April 20, police said.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

