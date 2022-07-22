Menu

Canada

Almost 700 hectares of land transferred to Metis Nation Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager & Easton Hamm Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Declaration of roughly 700 hectares of land transferred to Saskatchewan’s Metis Nation' Declaration of roughly 700 hectares of land transferred to Saskatchewan’s Metis Nation
The Honorable Dan Vandal announced today at the 5oth annual Back to Batoche Festival that roughly 700 hectares of land would be transferred back to Saskatchewan's Metis Nation. Global News spoke to attendees who feel this historic step on the path to reconciliation.

Around 690 hectares of land was given to the Metis Nation Saskatchewan Friday at the Batoche National Historic Site.

President of Metis Nation Saskatchewan, Glen McCallum, said it starts the path of reconciliation, and helps foster Metis agency.

“I would like to see a legislative building here. The lands that we have are straight across, I believe, from the historic site across the river. I’d like to see the old ferry that used to be there previously,” said McCallum.

Read more: Indigenous Peoples Day commemorated at Regina Indian Industrial School cemetery

Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, made the announcement during the 50th anniversary of the Back to Batoche Festival, a celebration of Metis culture and history.

“The significance of Batoche to our Metis ancestors who lived and flourished and fought here, whose descendants have returned to commemorate their resistance and to celebrate their resilience year after year, is something we feel deep in our bones,” said Vandal.

Read more: Manitoba First Nations organization files lawsuit against Canada for alleged land treaty violation

People attending the festival saw this as a welcome move.

The transfer comes on the same weekend the Pope begins his visit to Canada to apologize for residential schools.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Metis Federation to launch investigation into accused priest’s conduct' Manitoba Metis Federation to launch investigation into accused priest’s conduct
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
