Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts Winnipeg Jets qualifying offer

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 6:35 pm

Pierre-Luc Dubois is no longer a restricted free agent and will remain a Winnipeg Jet, at least for the time being, after the team announced the star centre has accepted the hockey club’s qualifying offer of one year and $US6M for the 2022-23 season.

The hockey club has confirmed Dubois will speak to the media via zoom call on Monday.

While the decision by the Dubois camp provides “some” clarity for the coming year, the potential for a trade still exists depending on how things play out over the next 12 months or so, especially with the very manageable salary Dubois has agreed to.

Read more: Jets hire 2 new assistant coaches ahead of 2022-23 season

Dubois has reportedly informed the Jets he intends to test the free agent market following the 2023-24 season. His agent Pat Brisson has also been quoted as saying Montreal is a place where Dubois would like to play.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubois is coming off one of a season that saw him reach a career high in goals (28) and come within a point of equaling his previous best of 61 points during the 2018-19 season while he was still with Columbus.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg Jets come out of NHL Free Agency Day One with new #2 goalie

Another positive aspect of this development is that Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff now has a better idea of where he stands from a salary cap perspective. Including Dubois’ salary, the Jets have just under $US 8.5M remaining for three or four available roster spots.

Restricted free agent forward Mason Appleton is expected to eventually fill one of those vacancies. Appleton has filed for salary arbitration and has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 11.

The Jets and Appleton could reach agreement on a new contract right up until that date, and even during the hearing itself.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach' Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach
Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach – Jul 4, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagWinnipeg Jets tagPierre-Luc Dubois tagMason Appleton tagsalary cap tagqualifying offer tagNHL Restricted Free Agency tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers