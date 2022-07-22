Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts Winnipeg Jets qualifying offer

Send this page to someone via email

Pierre-Luc Dubois is no longer a restricted free agent and will remain a Winnipeg Jet, at least for the time being, after the team announced the star centre has accepted the hockey club’s qualifying offer of one year and $US6M for the 2022-23 season.

The hockey club has confirmed Dubois will speak to the media via zoom call on Monday.

While the decision by the Dubois camp provides “some” clarity for the coming year, the potential for a trade still exists depending on how things play out over the next 12 months or so, especially with the very manageable salary Dubois has agreed to.

Dubois has reportedly informed the Jets he intends to test the free agent market following the 2023-24 season. His agent Pat Brisson has also been quoted as saying Montreal is a place where Dubois would like to play.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubois is coming off one of a season that saw him reach a career high in goals (28) and come within a point of equaling his previous best of 61 points during the 2018-19 season while he was still with Columbus.

Another positive aspect of this development is that Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff now has a better idea of where he stands from a salary cap perspective. Including Dubois’ salary, the Jets have just under $US 8.5M remaining for three or four available roster spots.

Restricted free agent forward Mason Appleton is expected to eventually fill one of those vacancies. Appleton has filed for salary arbitration and has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 11.

The Jets and Appleton could reach agreement on a new contract right up until that date, and even during the hearing itself.

0:27 Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach – Jul 4, 2022

Advertisement