Former Campbellford priest Jean-Pierre Pilon charged with sexual assault: Northumberland OPP

A former priest is facing charges following a historical sexual assault investigation in Campbellford, Ont.

According to Northumberland OPP, in March 2022, investigators received information that the victim had allegedly been sexually assaulted between 2015 to 2020 at a church in Campbellford.

On Friday, OPP say their investigation led to the arrest of Jean-Pierre Pilon (also known as Anthony Lawrence), 50, of Marmora, Ont., who was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Pilon formerly served at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and also at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in nearby Norwood.

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Peterborough, Pilon served with them from 2010 to 2021 until “his faculties to exercise priestly ministry were revoked.” In January 2022, Rev. Joseph Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, Pennsylvania, issued a decree to Pilon that he is “not permitted to exercise priestly ministry in any capacity in any place.”

The Diocese stated in August 2021, it received an allegation of sexual and professional misconduct involving Pilon, noting it did not pertain to minors.

Pilon is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 31.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the investigation or anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar incident is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.